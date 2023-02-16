Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 148,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

