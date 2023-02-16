Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DEA opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

