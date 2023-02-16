Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.