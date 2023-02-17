10,438 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.3 %

JBHT opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

