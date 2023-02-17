11,116 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $150.19 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.00.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

