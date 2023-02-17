33,379 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

