3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 884,823 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 257,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,254 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 226,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

