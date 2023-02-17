40,182 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

AIR opened at $54.41 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,234,463.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,234,463.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 over the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

