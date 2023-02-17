5,977 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $839,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 102.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $335,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 3.2 %

CALM opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

