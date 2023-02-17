67,301 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Price Performance

About Paramount Global

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.50 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.