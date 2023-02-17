95,200 Shares in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of MOMO opened at $9.89 on Friday. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

