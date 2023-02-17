Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Acushnet by 146.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $317,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Acushnet by 1.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE GOLF opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

