AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

