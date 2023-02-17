Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $168.00 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

