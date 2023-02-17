Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,225 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.9 %

SWK opened at $90.20 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

