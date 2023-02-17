Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,017 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Avantor by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Avantor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avantor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avantor by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

