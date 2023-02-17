Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ARE opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

