Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after buying an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

IIPR opened at $87.51 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.