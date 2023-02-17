Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,162 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.90 ($7.42) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

