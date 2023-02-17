Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

