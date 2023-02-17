Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 398.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

