Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,769 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

