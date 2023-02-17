Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,228 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

