Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,123 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 0.4 %

PINC opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.