Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,219 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1,055.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

