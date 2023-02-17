Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LSB Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $12.22 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.64.
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
