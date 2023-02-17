Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $12.22 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

