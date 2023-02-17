Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 1,423.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in US Foods by 19.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $38.28 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.