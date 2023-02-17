Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.01. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

