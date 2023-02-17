Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American International Group by 189.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,919 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $37,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

