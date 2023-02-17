Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Church & Dwight by 480.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 259,620 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

