Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCH opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

BCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

