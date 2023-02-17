Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

