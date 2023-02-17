Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vistra by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 555,295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Vistra by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vistra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,937,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Vistra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vistra by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

VST stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

