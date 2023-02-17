Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

