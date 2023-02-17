Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

