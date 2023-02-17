Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

