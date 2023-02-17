Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,010,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 483,393 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 684,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

