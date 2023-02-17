Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,571.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,424.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,347.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

