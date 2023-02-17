Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.25.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

