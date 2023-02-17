Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $386,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.43%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

