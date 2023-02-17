Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 38.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $46.24 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

