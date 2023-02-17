Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $374,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 302,352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,388,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 49.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

HR opened at $20.92 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

