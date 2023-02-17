Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 605 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

