Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,460 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

