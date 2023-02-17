Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

