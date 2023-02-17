Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Performance

Nomura Company Profile

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.