Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.79.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

