Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 70.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

About Kontoor Brands

Shares of KTB stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25.

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.