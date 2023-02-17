Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

