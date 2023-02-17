Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,607,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.